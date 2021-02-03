Pooja Hegde gives WITTY response to fan who asked her to post naked picture

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/POOJA HEGDE Pooja Hegde hopped on her Instagram with some unseen or no-makeup look pictures

Many Bollywood celebs are catching up with ‘post a photo of’ trend on Instagram. They are posting their pictures either with family members or their never-seen-before photos from their personal album. From selfies to childhood pictures, the stars are uploading everything on their Insta Stories. Now, taking up the challenge, Mohenjo Daro actor Pooja Hegde hopped on her Gram with some unseen or no-makeup look pictures. The actor was asked to share several of her favourite things by fans and followers and among the many requests, one of her fans88 went on to ask the actor to post a naked picture.

To this request, Pooja Hegde has her unique way to answer or accept. She shared an image of her feet and wrote, “Nange pao (bare feet).”

Take a look:

The actress also shared pictures of herself chilling in the pool in a floral bikini. Pooja uploaded a photo with her granny, and needless to say, the picture is awwdorable. Apart from this post, several other fans went on to ask the actor to share pictures of several things that are truly unmissable. Pooja, on the other hand, seems to have a lot of fun with this interacting with fans session.

Fan also requested her to post her ‘awkward weirdo’ moment and a no make-up photo.

When a user asked Pooja to share a picture of Jr NTR, she posted a cute memory with his son Nandamuri Abhay Ram ad wrote "Here's Jr Jr NTR instead...the only toys we could play with on set...hairspray! #cutie #setlife." The duo worked together in 2018 Telugu film Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava.

On the work front, Pooja has three Telugu films in the pipeline, including Bhaskar’s 'Most Eligible Bachelor' with Akhil Akkineni, Radha Krishna Kumar’s 'Radhe Shyam' with Prabhas and Koratala Siva’s 'Acharya' alongside Chiranjeevi, Kajal Aggarwal and Ram Charan.