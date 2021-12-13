Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE PM Modi congratulates Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu

Highlights Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu (21) is a Chandigarh-based model who has worked in Punjabi films

The 70th Miss Universe 2021 was held in Eilat, Israel

She brought home the crown, two decades after Lara Dutta in 2000

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday (December 13), congratulated Harnaaz Sandhu for winning the Miss Universe 2021 beauty pageant. The PM took to his Twitter handle and shared, "Congratulations to Harnaaz Sandhu on being crowned as Miss Universe 2021. Once again a daughter of India makes the nation proud. Best wishes for all your future endeavours beta!" he wrote on Twitter.

Earlier, Priyanka Chopra, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Neha Dhupia, Neil Nitin Mukesh, and Kangana Ranaut also took to social media to wish Sandhu on her historic win.

Congratulating Sandhu on her incredible win, 1994 pageant winner Sushmita wrote, "#yehbaat 'Har Hindustani Ki Naz’ Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu #MissUniverse2021 #INDIAAAAAA. Soooooo proud of you!!!! Congratulations @harnaazsandhu_03 Thank you for representing India so beautifully, for bringing back the Miss Universe Crown to India after 21 years ( by a 21 year old, you were destined). May you enjoy every moment of learning & sharing this incredible global platform @missuniverse will provide you….MAY YOU REIGN SUPREME!!! My love & Regards to your Maa & family…bohut bohut Mubarak."

The last Indian to win this title was Lara Dutta who brought home the crown in the year 2000. Harnaaz, 21, defeated contestants from 79 countries to bring home the title. The 70th Miss Universe 21 was held in Eilat, Israel. Harnaaz, who belongs to Chandigarh, Punjab, has previously bagged numerous pageant titles including LIVA Miss Diva Universe 2021 and Femina Miss India Punjab 2019. She will also star in Punjabi films like 'Yaara Diyan Poo Baran' and 'Bai Ji Kuttange'.

-with ANI inputs