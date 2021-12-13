Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ROHMAN SHAWL, SUSHMITA SEN Har Hindustani Ki Naz: Sushmita Sen pens sweet note wishing Harnaaz Sandhu on her Miss Universe win

It was a proud moment for India on December 13 as Chandigarh-based Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu was crowned Miss Universe 2021. She made history by bringing home the coveted title after 21 long years. The 70th Miss Universe 2021 was held in Eilat, Israel. Taking to her Instagram, 1994 pageant winner Sushmita Sen penned a heartfelt note congratulating Sandhu on her incredible win. She also expressed her gratitude towards her for representing India so beautifully.

Sharing Sandhu's from the Miss Universe event, Sushmita wrote, "#yehbaat 'Har Hindustani Ki Naz’ Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu #MissUniverse2021 #INDIAAAAAA. Soooooo proud of you!!!! Congratulations @harnaazsandhu_03 Thank you for representing India so beautifully, for bringing back the Miss Universe Crown to India after 21 years ( by a 21 year old, you were destined). May you enjoy every moment of learning & sharing this incredible global platform @missuniverse will provide you….MAY YOU REIGN SUPREME!!! My love & Regards to your Maa & family…bohut bohut Mubarak."

Take a look:

Earlier in the day, Lara Dutta and Priyanka Chopra also wished the winner. Welcoming Harnaaz to the club, Lara wrote "Congratulations, @HarnaazSandhu03! Welcome to the club! We’ve waited 21 long years for this! You make us so, so proud! A billion dreams come true!"

Congratulating her, Priyanka Chopra wrote "And the new Miss Universe is... Miss India, Congratulations @HarnaazSandhu03… bringing the crown home after 21 years!"

The 21-year-old brought home the crown, two decades after Lara Dutta won the title in 2000, eight years after Sushmita Sen brought it in 1994 for the first time.

Harnaaz has also won Femina Miss India Punjab 2019. On June 15, the same year, she represented Punjab at Femina Miss India 2019 and competed against 29 others. She finished in the Top 12. She has also been seen in Punjabi films like 'Yaara Diyan Poo Baran' and 'Bai Ji Kuttange.'

