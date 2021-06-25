PICS: Anushka Sharma is in love with her new haircut

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ANUSHKA SHARMA Anushka Sharma is in love with her new haircut

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma on Friday gave a glimpse of her new haircut. The actress, who got a cool hairdo, took to social media to flaunt her chopped hair. And it's actor Sonam Kapoor Ahuja who recommended Anushka a salon from where she can get her haircut done. Anushka opened up about her post-delivery hair loss and also thanked Sonam for connecting her to hairstylist George Northwood.

Anushka looked gorgeous as she sported shoulder-length hair. Along with the photos, she wrote, “When post baby hair fall makes you appreciate a good haircut even more... Thank you @georgenorthwood for this ... You are FAB!! And @sonamkapoor for connecting us.”

Take a look:

Fans are in complete awe of Anushka's new look. "You look so hot," a user commented. "Adorable. This look suits you," another one wrote.

Anushka Sharma is currently in Southampton, England with her cricketer husband Virat Kohli as he gears up for the World Test Championship final against New Zealand. Anushka and her husband, cricketer Virat Kohli welcomed their first child, a baby daughter Vamika in January this year.

Meanwhile, Virat and Anushka have been gaining praise from all corners for helping to raise funds for a noble cause. The couple has saved the life of a child by collecting Rs 16 crore. A child named Ayaansh Gupta had a disease called SMA (spinal muscular atrophy). A very expensive medicine was needed for the treatment of Ayaansh, which is worth about Rs 16 crores. To raise funds for the treatment, his parents created a Twitter account under the name 'AyaanshFightsSMA'.

They even started a fundraiser campaign on May 7 for COVID relief. The couple collaborated with crowd-funding platform Ketto for the campaign #InThisTogether and donated Rs 2 crore towards the initiative.

Also Read: Ananya Panday proves she was born 'ready for a hair commercial'