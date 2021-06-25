PIC: Ananya Panday proves she was born 'ready for a hair commercial'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ANANYA PANDAY Ananya Panday proves she was born 'ready for a hair commercial'

Flashback Friday! Bollywood actress Ananya Panday took a trip down memory lane and shared her awwdorable childhood picture. Taking to Instagram, she shared the photo in which she is seen perched on a blue and pink baby stroller on a beach next to her mother Bhavna Pandey, who wore a bikini. In the picture, she can be seen chilling on a sunlounger on a beach, dressed in a cute yellow dress. The showstealer of the picture was Ananya's hair that seem all styled up into spikes, resembling a Mohawk hairstyle.

With a twist of humour to the caption, Ananya wrote: "I was clearly born ready for a hair commercial."

Take a look:

As soon as she shared the picture, celebs rushed into the comment section and were dropped hearts for the photo. While Shanaya Kapoor’s mother Maheep Kapoor called Ananya "cutie", Dia Mirza wrote, "M- awwwww - hawk." Bhavana commented: "Hahahah this was taken when you were just about 2 months old."

Checking out Bhavana's clothing, Farah Khan wrote, "Chck out bhav's bikini." The picture also grabbed attention from Ananya’s rumoured boyfriend Ishaan Khatter who dropped laughing emojis in the comment section.

Ananya Panday is an avid social media user, who is known for her infectious smile. She had started her career with Karan's 'Student of the Year 2', was last seen in 'Khaali Peeli' opposite Ishaan Khatter. She will next be seen in 'Liger.' She also stars in Shakun Batra's untitled next with Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

Also Read: PICS: Ananya Panday brightens up the day with her cute Instagram post in denim hat