PICS: After wrapping up the shoot of Love Hackers, Priya Prakash Varrier enjoys vacay in Russia

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PRIYA PRAKASH VARRIER After wrapping up the shoot of Love Hackers, Priya Prakash Varrier enjoys vacay in Russia

Social media sensation and South Indian actress Priya Prakash Varrier enjoys a huge fanbase. Her film 'Love Hackers', directed by Mayank Prakash Srivastava is a crime-thriller which deals with cybercrime. The actress recently completed their one month of shoot schedule in Russia. In the film, Priya is going to play the role of a victim who falls prey to cybercriminals. It will also focus on her journey of how she comes out of this situation.

The wink sensation is enjoying and has been posting stunning pictures of herself on Instagram. The actress has jetted off to Moscow with her friends and is spending time in Red Square.

On sharing deets about wrapping up shooting for her film Love Hackers she revealed, "It was a wonderful experience shooting Love Hackers, the shooting environment was very cool. Though we were shooting in midst of Covid, there were challenges for the crew as well as for the artists, but a continuous zeal for work and the excitement of the story kept us moving."

"Love Hackers’ will be soon in front of audiences, if we don’t face any Covid threat again," she added.

On sharing about her vacation she said, "Vacations are absolutely a bliss after a long hard work. It's an amazing destination to go to. I really enjoy such vacations."

Meanwhile, the actress has nearly 7 million followers on the photo-sharing platform. She became an overnight sensation after her video from the film Oru Adaar Love broke the internet. The young star’s popularity reached new heights and made her the most-searched-for personality through Google in India in 2018.