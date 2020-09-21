Payal Ghosh vs Anurag Kashyap UPDATES | Actress to lodge FIR today, Kashyap's lawyer issues statement

Image Source : INDIA TV Anurag Kashyap vs Payal Ghosh Sexual Harassment Case Updates

Actress Payal Ghosh on Saturday made shocking revelations when she opened up about her Me Too story. Taking to Twitter, the actress claimed that filmmaker Anurag Kashyap forced himself on her and accused him of sexual harassment. While the filmmaker has denied all such allegations and has also garnered support from his first wife Aarti Bajaj and colleagues from Bollywood, the actress will be filing an FIR against him today at the Oshiwara Police Station. Payal has alleged that Anurag tried to molest her in 2014, while Kashyap has reacted saying the charges are baseless.

Anurag Kashyap's lawyer Priyanka Khimani also issued an official statement about the allegations. Sharing it on social media, the statement claimed that the allegations are false, dishonest and malicious and the filmmaker is pained by them. It further states that a social movement like #MeToo has been used as a tool for character assasination now.

Payal Ghosh vs Anurag Kashyap UPDATES

