  Payal Ghosh vs Anurag Kashyap UPDATES | Actress to lodge FIR today, Kashyap's lawyer issues statement
After actress Payal Ghosh accused Anurag Kashyap of sexual misconduct, several celebrities from the industry have come forward to support the filmmaker, saying #MeToo movement should not be misused. Today, the actress will file an FIR against the filmmaker accusing him of forcing himself on her in 2014.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Published on: September 21, 2020 7:27 IST
Image Source : INDIA TV

Actress Payal Ghosh on Saturday made shocking revelations when she opened up about her Me Too story. Taking to Twitter, the actress claimed that filmmaker Anurag Kashyap forced himself on her and accused him of sexual harassment. While the filmmaker has denied all such allegations and has also garnered support from his first wife Aarti Bajaj and colleagues from Bollywood, the actress will be filing an FIR against him today at the Oshiwara Police Station. Payal has alleged that Anurag tried to molest her in 2014, while Kashyap has reacted saying the charges are baseless.

Anurag Kashyap's lawyer Priyanka Khimani also issued an official statement about the allegations. Sharing it on social media, the statement claimed that the allegations are false, dishonest and malicious and the filmmaker is pained by them. It further states that a social movement like #MeToo has been used as a tool for character assasination now.

  • Sep 21, 2020 7:06 AM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

    Anurag Kashyap issues official statement

    Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap issued an official statement after actress Payal Ghosh accused him of sexual misconduct. The filmmaker shared a post by his lawyer on behalf of him, "My client, Anurag Kashyap, has been deeply pained by the false allegations of sexual misconduct that have recently surfaced against him. These allegations are completely false, malicious and dishonest. It is sad that a social movement as important as the #MeToo movement has been co-opted by vested interests and reduced to a mere tool for character assassination. Fictious allegations of this nature seriously undermine the movement and seek to unconscionably trade upon the pain and trauma of the actual victims of sexual harassment and abuse. My client has been fully advised of his rights and remedies in law and intends to pursue them to the fullest extent."

  • Sep 21, 2020 7:02 AM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

    Anurag Kashyap gets support from Bollywood after MeToo row

    After actress Payal Ghosh accused Anurag Kashyap of sexual misconduct, several celebrities from the industry have come forward to support the filmmaker, saying #MeToo movement should not be misused. "It is the joint responsibility of women and men both to carefully protect the sanctity of #Metooindia … It is a very very very important movement that should not be misused for any other reason but the dignity of women," filmmaker Anubhav Sinha wrote on Twitter while tagging Kashyap.

  • Sep 21, 2020 6:56 AM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

    Payal Ghosh to file FIR against Anurag Kashyap today

    Actress Payal Ghosh will file an FIR against filmmaker Anurag Kashyap accusing him of sexual misconduct today. "Payal Ghosh has decided to lodge an FIR against the accused. We will file a complaint at Oshiwara Police Station tomorrow. We are doing paperwork today. She has decided that she will lodge FIR against Anurag Kashyap: Advocate Nitin Satpute, lawyer of actor Payal Ghosh said on Sunday."

