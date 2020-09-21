Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ANURAGKASHYAP/RICHACHADHA Richa Chadha takes legal action after Payal Ghosh takes her name in #MeToo case against Anurag Kashyap

Bollywood actress Richa Chadha's name was taken by Payal Ghosh who accused filmmaker Anurag Kashyap of sexually harassing her on Saturday. The 'Fukrey' actress has now condemned the act of falsely dragging her name into controversies. She released a statement stating that she would be taking legal action and continue to pursue her legal rights. She even took to Instagram and shared a picture of the statement that reads, "Our Client ‘Ms. Richa Chadda’, condemns the act of her name being unnecessarily and falsely dragged in a defamatory manner into controversies and allegations being recently raised by third parties.

Though our Client believes that genuinely wronged women should get justice at all costs, there are legislations that are intended to ensure that women have equal standing in their workplace and to ensure that they have a cordial workplace in which their dignity and self-respect is protected.

No woman can be allowed to misuse their liberties to harass other women with unsubstantiated or non-existent, false and baseless allegations. Our Client has initiated appropriate legal action and shall further pursue her legal rights and remedies in law as may be advised in her best interest. Sd/-

Adv. Saveena Bedi Sachar Lawhive Associates."

Payal on Saturday tweeted, "@anuragkashyap72 has forced himself on me and extremely badly. @PMOIndia @narendramodi ji, kindly take action and let the country see the demon behind this creative guy. I am aware that it can harm me and my security is at risk. Pls help!"

@anuragkashyap72 has forced himself on me and extremely badly. @PMOIndia @narendramodi ji, kindly take action and let the country see the demon behind this creative guy. I am aware that it can harm me and my security is at risk. Pls help! https://t.co/1q6BYsZpyx — Payal Ghosh (@iampayalghosh) September 19, 2020

After this Anurag shared his lawyer's statement that read, "My client, Anurag Kashyap, has been deeply pained by the false allegations of sexual misconduct that have recently surfaced against him. These allegations are completely false, malicious and dishonest. It is sad that a social movement as important as the #metoo movement has been co-opted by vested interests and reduced to a mere tool for character assassination.

Fictitious allegations of this nature seriously undermine the movement and seek to unconscionably trade upon the pain and trauma of actual victims of sexual harassment and abuse. My client has been advised about his rights and remedies in law and intends to pursue them to the fullest extent - Priyanka Khimani."

Payal is expected to lodge an official complaint against the filmmaker at the Oshiwara police station around 7 pm today.

https://twitter.com/iampayalghosh/status/1307307613248462848

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage