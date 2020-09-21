Image Source : FILE IMAGE Anurag Kashyap's ex-wife Kalki Koechlin comes out in his support: You have stood up for my integrity

A fresh controversy has arisen in Bollywood as actress Payal Ghosh has accused filmmaker Anurag Kashyap of sexually assaulting her. A lot of people have been coming out in support of Kashyap. Adding to the list of names is now his ex-wife and actress Kalki Koechlin who on Monday took to Instagram to back Anurag. For those unversed, Kalki and Anurag were married from 2011 to 2015. In her long post, Kalki lauded Anurag and called him a champion of women, both on the screen and in real life. Tagging Anurag in the post, Kalki even asked him not to be bogged down by the 'social media circus' around him.

She even tweeted the same post and wrote alongside, "ट्रोल्स tho ट्रॉल करेंगें." Read Kalki's post here:

ALSO READ: All you need to know about Payal Ghosh

"Dear Anurag,

Don't let this social media circus get to you, you have fought for the freedom of women in your scripts, you've defended their integrity in your professional space as well as in your personal life. I have been witness to it, in the personal and professional space you have always seen me as your equal, you have stood up for my integrity even after our divorce, and you have supported me when I felt unsafe in a work environment even before we got together. This strange time where everyone gets to abuse one another and make false claims without any repercussions is a dangerous and repulsive one. It is destroying families, friends and countries. But there is a place of dignity that exists beyond this virtual blood bath, a place of paying attention to the needs of those around you, a place of being kind even when no one is looking, and I know you are very familiar with that place. Hang on to that dignity, stay strong and keep doing the work you do.

Love from an ex wife (sic)."

ALSO READ: Payal Ghosh vs Anurag Kashyap UPDATES | Actress to lodge FIR today, Kashyap's lawyer issues statement

Not only Karki but Kashyap's former wife and film editor Aarti Bajaj said the filmmaker was somebody who makes sure to create a safe work environment for his female co-workers. "First wife here... You are a rockstar @anuragkashyap10. Keep empowering women as you do and the safest place you create for all of them. I see it first hand with our daughter," Bajaj posted on Instagram. "There is no integrity left and the world is full of losers and no brains baying for blood of anyone who has a voice. If everybody spend that energy which they use in hating others constructively this world will be a better place," she added.

Calling Ghosh's allegation the "cheapest" stunt, Bajaj urged Kashyap to keep raising his voice against every wrong. "Cheapest stunt I have seen till now. First it made me angry then I laughed so hard as it cannot come more framed than this. I am sorry that you have to go through this. That's the level of them. You stay high and keep using your voice. We love you," she added.

ALSO READ: Richa Chadha takes legal action after Payal Ghosh takes her name in #MeToo case against Anurag Kashyap

Payal on Saturday tagged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and accused Kashyap of forcing himself upon her as she tweeted, "Anurag Kashyap has forced himself on me and extremely badly. Narendra Modi ji, kindly take action and let the country see the demon behind this creative guy. I am aware that it can harm me and my security is at risk. Pls help!" Anurag has now issued an official statement.

Payal is expected to lodge a complaint against Kashyap at 7 pm today.

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage

Related Video