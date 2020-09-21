Ravi Kishan in Lok Sabha demands strict action against sexual exploitation of women, says 'I am also a father'

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@RAVIKISHANN Ravi Kishan in Lok Sabha demands strict action against sexual exploitation of women

BJP MP and Bhojpuri superstar Ravi Kishan raised the issue of sexual exploitation of daughters of the country in the Lok Sabha. He demanded strict action on filmmaker Anurag Kashyap without directly naming him. The actor used the slogan 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' and claimed that it has empowered women to come forward and speak about the wrongs done to them. Ravi Kishan stated that government should look into putting an end to the exploitation of girls and women struggling especially in the film industry.

BJP MP Ravi Kishan demanded from the government that strict laws be made to save daughters of the country which instill fear in people. He further stated that he is also a father and wants the daughters of his country to stay safe in whichever field they try to make their name. Earlier on Sunday, Ravi Kishan also tweeted that he will be raising the issue in the Lok Sabha. He tweeted in Hindi, "I will raise the incident that happened with Payal Ghosh in Parliament so that the exploitation of the girls who are struggling ends in the film industry forever"

On Saturday evening, actress Payal Ghosh accused filmmaker Anurag Kashyap of sexual harassment. She claimed that the filmmaker tried to forces himself on her in 2014 in the name of giving her work. She also stated that Anurag asked her to come to his house and got naked infront of her. The actress tweeted, "@anuragkashyap72 has forced himself on me and extremely badly. @PMOIndia @narendramodi ji, kindly take action and let the country see the demon behind this creative guy. I am aware that it can harm me and my security is at risk. Pls help!" She also tagged PM Narendra Modi's office in her tweet and demanded action against him.

@anuragkashyap72 has forced himself on me and extremely badly. @PMOIndia @narendramodi ji, kindly take action and let the country see the demon behind this creative guy. I am aware that it can harm me and my security is at risk. Pls help! https://t.co/1q6BYsZpyx — Payal Ghosh (@iampayalghosh) September 19, 2020

Reacting to allegations, Anurag Kashyap denied all the claims calling them 'baseless'. His lawyer issued an official statement on Sunday which read, "My client, Anurag Kashyap, has been deeply pained by the false allegations of sexual misconduct that have recently surfaced against him. These allegations are completely false, malicious and dishonest. It is sad that a social movement as important as the #MeToo movement has been co-opted by vested interests and reduced to a mere tool for character assassination. Fictious allegations of this nature seriously undermine the movement and seek to unconscionably trade upon the pain and trauma of the actual victims of sexual harassment and abuse. My client has been fully advised of his rights and remedies in law and intends to pursue them to the fullest extent."

On a related note, Anurag Kashyap had opened up about his struggle with drugs and had also claimed that MP Ravi Kishan used to smoke week. He stated that the Bhojpuri actor might have stopped it now after becoming a politician. Ravi Kishan reacted to te claims and said, "I didn't expect such words from Anurag Kashyap. It's no secret I am a devotee of Shiva so I chant his name. I'm saddened he would not support me on this issue of the war on drugs & say that I smoked up & am now clean just because I'm a minister, which I'm not."

