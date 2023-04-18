Palak Tiwari felt intimidated by Salman Khan on the sets of 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan'? She reacts

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Palak Tiwari and Salman Khan

Palak Tiwari, daughter of Shweta Tiwari, who is making her Bollywood debut with 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan', considers herself lucky to have received an opportunity of sharing screen space with superstar Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. Before this, Salman and Palak worked together in Mahesh Manjrekar's Antim: The Final Truth (2021), where the latter was assisting the former and the filmmaker. Now, in an interview, the aspiring actress opened up about her experience working with Salman and if his seniority 'intimidated her.'

Talking about working with Tiger actor, Palak Tiwari told ANI, "Working with Salman Khan Sir was my dream come true moment. I have been his fan since childhood...so 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' will always remain special. He would come on set, crack a joke and make all of us feel comfortable. His seniority did not intimidate us ...he always helped us. We all used to sit together and have food with him. I will always cherish the time spent with sir on the sets."

Palak Tiwari says Salman is 'traditionalist'

Recently, Palak Tiwari stirred waves on the internet with her statement where she mentioned a cardinal rule that Salman Khan had made in regard to women on the sets of his films. Shweta Tiwari's daughter stated that Salman Khan has a rule that girls should not be wearing 'low neckline on the sets'.

While speaking to Siddarth Kannan, Palak had shared, "When I was AD-ing with Salman sir on Antim, I don’t think many people know this, Salman Sir had a rule ‘Ki koi bhi ladki mere set pe, neckline should be here (for every girl on my set, the neckline should be here), all the girls should be covered, like good proper girls’. So my mom saw me (going to set) in proper shirt, jogger and covered and all. She was like, ‘Where are you going? How are you dressed so well?’ I said I am going to Salman Sir’s set. 'Wow, very wonderful,' she exclaimed."

When asked why such regulations existed for women, Palak referred to Salman as a "traditionalist... Of course, he says, "Jo pehenna hai pehno (wear whatever you want)," but he also says, "My girls should always be protected." If there are males around she doesn't know, it's not his own space where he doesn't trust everyone; he's like, 'the female should be safe, always'."

