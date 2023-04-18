Anushka Sharma's reaction to MS Dhoni's arrival during RCB vs CSK IPL 2023 match is unmissable

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@CRICKETSHOT Anushka Sharma and MS Dhoni

While Anushka Sharma is the biggest cheerleader of her husband and cricketer Virat Kohli, she has a special message for MS Dhoni's fans. The Bollywood actress, who, arrived at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru to cheer for Virat Kohli's IPL team's match against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK), was captured in a candid clip reacting to Dhoni's arrival on the field. Several images and videos of Anushka from the stadium went viral on social media.

In one such video, she was seen seating in the stands with RCB officials. She was bowled over by the crowd's support for MS Dhoni when he came to bat. She was caught telling her fans, "They love him" when Dhoni was marking his guard.

However, the clip was streamed just for a few seconds but the eagle-eyed fans were fast enough to lip-read what Anushka was telling her friends. Soon after the clip went viral on social media, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons. "Loved by whole universe #MSDhoni," a fan wrote. Another fan commented, "Moment of the day."

Talking about the match, chasing a massive target of 227, RCB suffered early blows as they lost the wickets of Virat Kohli and Mahipal Lomror. Akash Singh dismissed Kohli in the first over, while Tushar Deshpande got the better of Lomror in the second.

Glenn Maxwell and captain Faf du Plessis handled RCB's charge as they slammed CSK bowlers all around the ground while taking singles at regular intervals. The blistering duo of Maxwell and captain du Plessis brought up their 100-run partnership in just 48 balls. In the last over, Pathirana defended an equation of 19 runs with his perfect Yorkers and took the wicket of Prabhudessai to hand his team 8 run win over RCB.

What's next for Anushka Sharma?

Anushka recently surprised everyone with her cameo in 'Qala'. Next, she will be seen in the upcoming movie Chakda Xpress. The movie is directed by Prosit Roy and is a sports biopic based on the life of former Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami. Anushka will be seen portraying the role of a cricketer for the first time in her career. The sports drama will also premiere on Netflix.

The hugely-mounted Netflix film will showcase how Jhulan moves up the ladder despite countless hindrances to fulfill her only dream: to play cricket. Jhulan went on to captain the Indian women’s national cricket team and is a role model for aspiring cricketers in the country.

