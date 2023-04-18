Shweta Tiwari on daughter Palak's dating rumours with Aryan Khan-Ibrahim Ali: 'Where did this come...'

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Palak Tiwari and Shweta Tiwari

Even before Shweta Tiwari’s daughter Palak Tiwari made her Bollywood debut, she garnered a lot of public attention. From her infamous ramp walk to her much-talked-about public appearance with Saif Ali Khan-Amrita Singh's son Ibrahim Ali Khan after she was snapped with him outside a restaurant, Palak has turned heads because of several reasons. Not just this, she was even linked up with Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan. Now, in a recent, the aspiring star revealed how her mom reacts to such rumours.

In an interview with ETimes, Palak Tiwari was asked about her mom Shweta Tiwari’s reaction to her dating rumours with Ibrahim Ali Khan and Aryan Khan, she replied, 'that just like any other mother, Shweta too gets apprehensive.' Palak revealed, "She often wonders 'Am I sending my daughter out too much or if she is partying too much?'. When she sees these dating rumours, she sends me the links and asks me things like 'Who is this or where did this come from? 'And my replies are koi nahi hai kyunki sach mein koi nahi hai (There's nothing going on because genuinely there is no one in my life). It is just my mother, my brother, and me."

"We have that basic trust in each other, which is the prerequisite in any relationship and we value it extremely," she added, sharing that her mother doesn't cross-question her.

Palak Tiwari and Ibrahim Ali Khan

In January this year, Palak was captured coming out of a restaurant. What raised eyebrows was the fact that she was accompanied by Ibrahim Ali Khan. The star kids while making an exit tried to hide their faces but were caught blushing. This left fans wondering what's brewing between the two. But later Palak dismissed the dating rumours.

Speaking to Siddharth Kannan, she said, "It's just friendship. There was all this conjecture and that's why I didn't pay any heed to it. We were just out, and we got papped. It ends there. It's just that. In fact, we were with a group of people. It wasn't just us. but it got papped like that. It was the narrative that people liked the most, but that's it."

When asked why she was trying so hard to escape, she said that it was because of her mother. Palak said, "I have said that my mom keeps tracking me through pap pictures. That night I had told her one hour back that I have left for home. I was in Bandra. I was like 'mummy there's so much traffic. I am on my way home' and she was like 'fine.' Then these pictures come out. And the second the paps came I was like 's**t s**t s**t my mom will see me,' and the second she sent me that picture and said 'you bl***y liar.' I am like I'm sorry.' I had hidden my face from Shweta Tiwari, not anyone else."

