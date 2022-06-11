Nysa Devgn & Daanish Gandhi share some laughs as they enjoy summer at Hyde Park in London; see pic

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DAANISH GANDHI Nysa Devgn & Daanish Gandhi

Nysa Devgn daughter of Bollywood's power couple Ajay Devgn and Kajol enjoys a massive fanbase on social media. Even before making her foray into the industry, Nysa's fan following is huge. Nysa who has a private social media account gives a tough time to her fans who keep waiting for star kid's pictures or videos to come out in public. Recently, Nysa was seen having some fun time with her cousin and filmmaker Daanish Gandhi at Hyde Park in London. The brother-sister duo looked cute as a button as they shared a hysterical laugh while posing for the picture. Nysa is often complimented by netizens for her stylish sartorial choices and ace fashion statements. In the picture too she aced the style quotient and garnered a lot of praise for her look. Keeping the vibe absolutely summery, Nysa opted for a white T-shirt and rust-colored pants. She completed the look with white sneakers and kept her hair open. On the other hand, Daanish wore a navy blue T-shirt, grey pants and dark sunglasses.

Sharing a few pictures from their day out, Daanish captioned the post, "LDN SMRS followed with sun and tree emojis" Take a look at the post below:

In the picture, Nysa and Daanish can be seen sitting under a tree with her phone, a water bottle and a jacket kept around them.

Netizens reactions

In no time, Daanish's post was bombarded with sweet reactions from the netizens. Most of them called the duo 'cute'. One of them wrote, "OMG my cutie pies." Another said, "Two beautiful and lovely people." "What a pic, " commented another user. A fan also said, "She is growing too fast."

Last month, Nysa made heads turn with her presence at singer Kanika Kapoor's reception. She attended the function with her friends and her pictures went viral on social media platforms. She was seen wearing a pink outfit with a plunging neckline.

About Nysa Devgn

Nysa is currently completing her studies in International Hospitality at the Glion Institute of Higher Education in Switzerland. She is often snapped by the paparazzi. On several occasions, her pictures have set the internet ablaze.