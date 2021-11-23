Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Picture of the year: Neha Kakkar-Rohanpreet Singh seal it with a kiss in front of the Eiffel Tower; see pics

Highlights Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh met for the first time during the shoot for their song Nehu Da Vyah

Their roka ceremony took place on September 21 last year, a month before their single released

The couple went for their honeymoon to Dubai

Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh make for a lovely pair and are the epitome of true love. The couple often paint the internet red with their love filled pictures and romantic posts. The couple is currently having the time of their life in Paris. On Tuesday (November 23), Neha took to Instagram and shared some mushy pictures of the duo with the Eiffel tower in the backdrop. Neha penned a heartfelt caption alongside the pictures, "City of Love #Paris looks BEAUTIFUL! But Only when You’re around, not without You My Love! @rohanpreetsingh #NehuPreet."

Indeed, the pictures scream happiness and lot of love. In the photos, Neha and Rohanpreet can be seen sharing a passionate kiss. Neha looked breathtakingly beautiful in a red gown, while Rohanpreet in a white suit looked ravishing. Taking to the comments section Rohanpreet also expressed his love for lady love, he said, "I Love you the most My Love!!"

In no time, Neha's post was bombarded with comments from her fans and friends. Singer and her brother Tony Kakkar wrote, "Picture of the year." Shraddha Arya who recently got married also said, "Awww, followed with red hearts emoticons." Urvashi Rautela also commented on the post.

Earlier, Neha had dropped some beautiful pictures of herself from the trip. Sending love to her fans she wrote, "Sending Love from the City of Love #Paris."

Take a look:

Also read: Neha Kakkar, husband Rohanpreet Singh share lip kiss during pre-anniversary celebration. Watch video

Singer Neha Kakkar tied the knot with Rohanpreet Singh on October 24, 2020. The wedding was a close-knit affair with only family and close friends in attendance. The couple later had a reception party which was attended by Urvashi Rautela, Meet Brothers, Mankirt Aulakh, Rajat Nagpal and Maniesh Paul among several others.

Also read: Peene Lage Ho: Neha Kakkar turns director for husband Rohanpreet Singh's music video