Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NEHAKAKKAR Neha Kakkar, husband Rohanpreet Singh share lip kiss during pre-anniversary celebration. Watch video

Bollywood singer Neha Kakkar enjoys a massive fan following not just for her songs but also for her social media activity. She is quite active on various platforms where she keep on sharing pictures and videos of herself from her recent outting, holiday or photoshoot. Yet again, she did the same and shared an adorable clip with her singer-husband Rohanpreet Singh. The couple, for the unversed, is all set to celebrate their first wedding anniversary on October 24 and the celebrations of the same have already begun. In the video, the lovebirds can be seen cutting a cake and exschanging lip kisses while expressing their love for each other.

The two of them while cutting the cake were seen singing ‘happy 25th anniversary to us.’ In the Instagram caption, Neha explained why they did the same as she wrote, "5 days to go for Our First Anniversary!!!! Thank YOU @rohanpreetsingh you complete me P.S. We say 25 years coz we believe in Law of Attraction And Thank You My #NeHearts and Our Wellwishers for all the love and blessings #NehuPreet."

Have a look at the same here:

Rohan was quick to respond and wrote, "I love YOU!!!!!!!!!!!!" in the comments section. Not just him but Neha's brother Tony Kakkar even wrote a sweet comment that read, "You both the cutest Many congratulations.. 4 days to go."

For those unversed, Neha and Rohanpreet got hitched last year in an Anand Karaj ceremony which took place in Delhi and was attended by their friends and family. Later, they hosted a reception in Chandigarh and photos and videos from the same went viral on social media. The two of them met in August last year during the shoot of their song 'Nehu Da Vyah.' It was then the cupid struck them and just two months later they got married.

Both Rohan and Neha are also known for their social media PDA and every now and then share love-filled posts on Instagram. See some of them here:

On the work front, Neha Kakkar was last seen in the song 'Kanta Laga' alongside Tony and Yo Yo Honey Singh. While for Rohan, his last project was the music video of Peene Lage Ho.