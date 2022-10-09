Neetu Kapoor remembers late Rishi Kapoor: ‘Miss your noise'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@RISHI_KAPOOR_RK Neetu Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor clicked together

The veteran actress Neetu Kapoor remembers her late husband Rishi Kapoor and pens down an emotional post on her Instagram handle. She shared a black-and-white picture of Rishi Kapoor in the post, with his eyes closed and a finger on his lips. In the caption she wrote, “Miss your noise (red heart emoticon) it’s too quiet (confused face emoji)”. Her day seemed painted in colors of sentiments.

See the post here:

The emotional post touched millions of hearts and garnered a lot of love.“Lots of love,” commented Saba Ali Khan, while Huma Qureshi, Gaurav Kapur, and many others shared heart emojis. Further, a netizen wrote, “He is always around you. Your souls are connected and can communicate at all times. Just close your eyes and feel his presence”. And another admirer commented, “He is living in our hearts forever”. Last month, Neetu shared a post on Rishi Kapoor's birth anniversary. She had shared a throwback candid picture of them in a party mood and simply captioned it, “happy birthday”. Rishi was seen wearing giant glasses in the picture while Neetu had a colorful fur stole around her neck.

Earlier this week, Neetu hosted a traditional baby shower ceremony for daughter-in-law Alia Bhatt. The actor is expecting her first child with her husband Ranbir Kapoor. Only a few close friends and family members were part of the ceremony. Neetu also made an acting comeback this year. She was seen opposite Anil Kapoor in the family drama, JugJugg Jeeyo. The film also starred Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani and Maniesh Paul.

Rishi Kapoor left for his heavenly abode in 2020 after fighting a long battle with leukemia. However, his legacy continues to live on with his exemplary work and films. The Amar Akbar Anthony actor's unfortunate demise sent shockwaves across the nation including his family, fans, and well-wishers. He passed away at Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital in Mumbai on 30th April.

