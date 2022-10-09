Salman Khan wishes Palak Tiwari happy birthday with sweet Instagram post, see what the Bollywood star wrote

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ BEINGSALMANKHAN Salman Khan wishes Palak Tiwari happy birthday

Salman Khan took to social media on Sunday to wish Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak a happy birthday. Palak will feature in a role in Salman's upcoming film Kisi ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan alongside an ensemble cast and the Bollywood star made the young actress' day all the more special by sharing a birthday wish for her on Instagram. Salman even posted a picture of Palak with his wish and it seemed as if it is Palak's working still from the upcoming Bollywood film.

Salman Khan wishes Palak Tiwari

Salman Khan wished his film's co-star with a sweet Instagram post. Sharing an image of Palak, Salman wrote, "Wishing u a very happy birthday … (sic)." Later, Palak shared Salman's wish on her Instagram stories and drew many heart-shaped emojis. Fans also dropped in wishes for palak in Salman's Instagram post.

Shweta Tiwari wishes Palak on 22nd birthday

Popular TV actress Shweta Tiwari took to her Instagram handle to wish her daughter Palak Tiwari on her 22nd birthday on Saturday. The Kasautii Zindagii Kay actress shared a series of pictures with Palak and wrote: "Happy Birthday to the Love of my Life, My ethereal Girl, My Pride, mere jigar ka tukda, my Life, My Daughter @palaktiwarii (sic)." Palak responded to her mom, saying: "I love you the most in the whole world mummy."

Read: GodFather Box Office Day 4: Has Chiranjeevi-Salman Khan's film managed to pull the audience?

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan movie details

Salman Khan has been busy with the shoot of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan alongside Pooja Hedge and Venkatesh. In addition to them, Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, Raghav Juyal, and Siddharth Nigam play important roles in the film. The Farhad Samji directorial is getting bigger and better with each passing day. Salman has also unveiled his looks from the movie on social media. The movie will release later this year in December end.

Read: Will Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson run for US President? Hollywood star puts rumours to rest

Latest Entertainment News