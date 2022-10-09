Sunday, October 09, 2022
     
  GodFather Box Office Day 4: Has Chiranjeevi-Salman Khan's film managed to pull the audience? Find out

GodFather Box Office Day 4: Has Chiranjeevi-Salman Khan's film managed to pull the audience? Find out

GodFather Box Office Day 4: Chiranjeevi plays the lead role in the Telugu remake of Mohanlal's Lucifer. The film opened in cinema halls on October 5 and has been doing well at the BO.

Devasheesh Pandey New Delhi Published on: October 09, 2022 10:21 IST
GodFather movie
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ GODFATHER_MEGASTAR GodFather movie stars Chiranjeevi and Nayanthara with Salman Khan in a cameo role

GodFather Box Office Day 4: Fans have been closely eyeing Chiranjeevi starrer GodFather. It is the remake of the Malayalam hit Lucifer, starring Mohanlal. Now as the Telugu audience has got their very own version of the popular political drama, they have been lapping it up. It opened to good numbers on Dussehra on October 5 and has been doing well at the box office. Releasing alongside Nagarjuna's The Ghost, GodFather has emerged as the number-one choice of filmgoers in the key Telugu regions.  

GodFather Day 4 BO collections 

Chiranjeevi's GodFather is predicted to do good numbers on the weekend. As per the reports, the film managed to enter the Rs 100 crore club at the worldwide box office in just three days after release. In India, it has done business of Rs 55 crore plus in four days, with the numbers on Saturday witnessing a boost due to the holiday. 

 

GodFather Hindi collections

GodFather has not been able to impress the viewers in the Hindi belt. Despite Salman Khan's presence in a cameo role, the takers for the dubbed version are quite less. As per the estimates, Rs 5 crore earnings for the film in Hindi are foreseen, which is very low. 

Meanwhile, celebrating the success of GodFather, the team organised a success meet in Hyderabad recently, which was attended by Megastar Chiranjeevi himself. Other cast and crew members were also present and spoke about the positive response it has been getting from the audience. 

Chiranjeevi thanks Salman Khan for GodFather success  

GodFather stars Salman in the role of Masood bhai, a mercenary and confidant of Chiranjeevi's political leader Brahma/Abram Qureshi.

The project marks the Telugu film debut of the Bollywood star. Taking to Instagram on Friday night, Chiranjeevi expressed his gratitude to Salman's performance as Masood bhai calling the character "a force" behind the success of the film. 

 

 

 

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com
