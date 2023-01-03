Neena Gupta reveals getting abused by director: 'He gave me maa behen ki gaali'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NEENAGUPTA Neena Gupta reveals getting abused by director

Neena Gupta is one of the most acclaimed and celebrated actors in the film industry. She has witnessed the film industry transform before her eyes over the years. Recently, the actress discussed the changes in the profession and recounted an instance in which a director got highly arrogant with her and abused her in front of her colleagues while she was filming.

The actress said, "I was doing a film with a very small role and I had just two-three lines in a group scene. During production, they chopped my mere two lines as well. Then I had no role. I went to the director and said, "Arre do toh linein thi woh bhi aapne kaat di (You chopped out the two lines I had). He gave me maa behen ki gaali in front of everyone… Vinod Khanna, Juhi (Chawla). And I started crying because sabke saamne (in front of everyone) he abused me," in a conversation with Bollywood Bubble.

She added, "Ab aisa nahi hota mujhe aisa lagta hai. Ya hota hoga bas meri position aisi nahi hai (I think this doesn't happen anymore. Or maybe it still does and it is just me who doesn't have to deal with it anymore)."

Neena's daughter, Masaba, recently spoke about her mother in a conversation with Pinkvilla: "Mom was telling me that when she said yes to Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro, everyone told her, 'If you do this role of this funny girl, you will never be a lead actress’. And it was true! I think Badhaai Ho is her first lead role. At the age of 60."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Neena was last seen in Vadh with Sanjay Mishra. The film is written and directed by Rajeev Barnwal and Jaspal Singh Sandhu. It was released on December 9, 2022. The psychological thriller is backed by J Studios and Next Level Productions, and it is presented by Luv Films' Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg.

