Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@NAWAZUDDIN._S Nawaz is a talented artist, but self-respect is everything, says Aaliya Siddiqui

Night was settling in and on the other side of the phone was Aaliya Siddqui, Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s wife who was caught in a stir on internet when news of her sending a legal notice to her husband of 11 years, actor Nawazuddin surfaced in media. Between phone calls and a sleepy daughter, she spoke to India TV and gave her side of the story. Aaliya sent a legal notice to Nawazuddin citing "serious issues" in their marriage. Talking to India TV, she said, "Ab nahi liya ja raha hai, ab chhod do." ("Cannot take anymore, just leave me now"). Nawazuddin and Aaliya have been married for more than a decade now. Aaliya has alleged that there have been problems in her marriage for many years now.

Speaking to India TV, Aaliya said, "As a wife one goes through a lot, makes a lot of compromises. But if one feels that your partner is taking it easy. One big reason (for seeking divorce) is that there is no respect. Yes, you are a good actor, peope look upto you. You can influence so many people. I have been a part of your journey...aapka saath deti hun. There are a lot of issues, I cannot elaborate, they are sensitive in nature, can harm."

She added, "At one point one has to decide. Tried to make him understand many times. I am from a middle-class family and as far as I can remember, there have been no divorce in my family, but I have my values, know what is right and what is wrong. But ab nahi liya ja raha hai. ab chhod do."

Aaliya said that her children her very attached to her. Nawazuddin and Aaliya are parents to nine-year-old daughter Shaura Siddiqui, and five-year-old son Yaani Siddiqui. The Manto actor was earlier married to Sheeba but the duo separated in six months.

Aaliya sent a legal notice on May 7 to Nawazuddin Siddiqui demanding divorce and maintenance. Her advocates yesterday confirmed to India TV that the notice has indeed been sent as they were having “serious” issues in their relationship. According to the law firm, the allegations are "sensitive to Nawazuddin Siddiqui and his family members."

Speaking to India TV, Aaliya's advocates Abhay Sahai and Mohit Mudgal from Delhi-based law firm BC Dasgupta and Co. said that a legal notice was sent on the instructions of Mrs. Aaliya Siddiqui to her husband Mr. Nawazuddin Siddiqui. The legal notice, which runs into 22 pages, narrates various allegations against Nawazuddin and his family. Upon being requested, her advocates have shared the copy of first and last pages of the 22-pages long legal notice. They said that the issues are personal between them and stated that the allegations against Nawazuddin and his family are very sensitive in nature.

Aaliya has, inter-alia, sought a divorce and adequate maintenance from Nawazuddin through the notice. Speaking to India TV, lawyer Mohit Mudgal said, "The notice was sent on 07.05.2020 by the Advocates through email and WhatsApp to Nawazuddin directly but no reply so far has been received yet. Aaliya had also sent the notice to Nawazuddin herself on WhatsApp but there has been no response yet."

Aaliya's lawyer Abhay Sahai also released a video confirming the same:

Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Aaliya started dating in 2004. The duo got married in 2009. After the marriage, she changed her name. Now, as the couple is heading for separation, Aaliya reportedly changed her name back to Anjana Anand Kishore Pandey two months back. She is known by both her names- Anjali and Anjana.

India TV has reached out to Nawazuddin Siddiqui for his comment. We will update the copy whenever we receive a response.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui has been placed under home quarantine for 14 days in his hometown of Budhana. The 45-year-old actor travelled to Budhana in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district from Mumbai on May 10. Nawazuddin tweeted: “Due to the recent loss of my younger sister, my mother, who is 71 years old, got anxiety attack twice. We have followed all the guidelines given by the State Government. We are #HomeQuarantined at our hometown Budhana. Please #StaySafe #StayHome".

Due to the recent loss of my younger sister, my mother who is 71yrs old got anxiety attack twice.

We have followed all the guidelines given by the State Government.

We are #HomeQuarantined at our hometown Budhana.

Please #StaySafe #StayHome — Nawazuddin Siddiqui (@Nawazuddin_S) May 18, 2020

