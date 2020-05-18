Nawazuddin Siddiqui's wife Aaliya files for divorce over 'issues' in marriage: Report

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ FILMIFEVER Nawazuddin Siddiqui's wife Aaliya sends legal notice to the actor demanding divorce and maintenance.

Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui's wife Aaliya Siddiqui has reportedly sent a legal notice demanding divorce and maintenance. Several media reports have confirmed that they were having “serious” issues in their relationship.

Nawazuddin and Aaliya have been married for nearly a decade now. Aaliya has alleged that there have been problems in her marriage for many years now. However, she allegedly said since the situation went out of control, she decided to take this step.

Talking about their troubled relationship, Aaliya said to ABP News: "The problems between Nawaz and me have been going on since 2010, after one year of our marriage. I have been handling everything but now things have escalated beyond repair".

Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Aaliya started dating in 2004. The duo got married in 2009. After the marriage, she changed her name. Now, as the couple is heading for separation, Aaliya has changed her name back to Anjana Anand Kishore Pandey two months back. While Anand Kishore Pandey is her father's name, she is known by both her names- Anjali and Anjana.

The Manto actor was earlier married to Sheeba but the duo separated in six months.

Nawazuddin and Aaliya are parents to nine-year-old daughter Shaura Siddiqui, and five-year-old son Yaani Siddiqui.

On a related note, Nawazuddin Siddiqui has been placed under home quarantine for 14 days in his hometown of Budhana. The 45-year-old actor travelled to Budhana in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district from Mumbai on May 10.

Nawazuddin's manager told India TV that the actor had to rush to his hometown as his mother was unwell and she wanted to go back. "Actually Nawaz took all the necessary permission and left Mumbai on May 10. This was because his mom, who was in Mumbai for her eye checkup but had to stay back due to lockdown. In the third phase of lockdown, she started having panic attack when came to know about the extension. She has blood pressure problems. She desperately wanted to go back home. Hence, after completing all the formalities with his brother, Nawaz left for Budhana from Mumbai. Now, their family is following the mandatory quarantine of 14 days in their hometown," the manager said.

Informing his fans about the same, Nawaz wrote on Twitter: “Due to the recent loss of my younger sister, my mother, who is 71 years old, got anxiety attack twice. We have followed all the guidelines given by the State Government. We are #HomeQuarantined at our hometown Budhana. Please #StaySafe #StayHome".

