Nawazuddin Siddiqui's wife Aaliya poses with new 'friend' after feud with actor: 'Right to be happy...'

Nawazuddin Siddiqui has been a constant topic of discussion in the media due to both his personal and professional lives. While he is going through a difficult time following a tumultuous divorce and custody battle with his estranged wife Aaliya Siddiqui, he remains focused on his work. The actor was recently seen in romantic comedy Jogira Sara Ra Ra. Helmed by Kushan Nandy, the film stars Neha Sharma as a leading lady. Amid feud, Nawaz's wife Aaliya shared a happy picture of herself with a friend and has written, "Don’t I have the right to be happy?" She also claimed that their relationship is bigger and beyond just friendship.

Taking to Instagram, Aaliya Siddiqui dropped the picture of her posing with a cup of coffee in her hand. Dressed in black and red dress, she posed alongside a man whose identity is yet to be revealed. She wrote in the caption of the photo, “It has taken over 19 years to get out of the relationship that I treasured. But in my life, my children are my priority, they were always and they will be. However, there are few relationships that are bigger than and beyond friendship, and this relationship is the same relationship and I am very happy about the same hence shared my happiness with you all. Don’t I have the right to be happy?”

Earlier, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, in a social media post, reacted to the allegations by his wife Aaliyah and said, "This is not an allegation but expressing my emotions." He said, "I am termed as a bad guy everywhere because of my silence. The reason I have kept quiet is because all this tamasha will somewhere be read by my small children." Nawazuddin and Aaliya have two kids, daughter Shora, 12, and son Yaani, 7. She had accused the actor of abandoning their children. Nawazuddin had claimed Aaliya had brought the children from Dubai to India without informing him and this was affecting their education.

He added, "First of all me and Aaliya do not stay together since several years, we are already divorced but we definitely had an understanding only for our kids.(sic)" He also added, "Does anyone know, why my kids are in India and not attending school for 45 days, wherein the school is sending me letters everyday that it’s been too long an absence. My kids have been made hostage for past 45 days & are missing their schooling in Dubai."

