INSIDE Samantha Ruth Prabhu's 'best' days of Turkey: Posing in bathrobe & pout to chilling in car

Samantha Ruth Prabhu along with Vijay Deverakonda and the team of their upcoming film Kushi is in Turkey and it looks like, apart from her work commitments, she is making the most of her trip. The actress gave a sneak peek into her workcation days in Turkey. Sharing a bundle of happy moments, she wrote, "The best of these days… #Turkey". The first photo has her posing in front of what looks like a mirror in the elevator. She is seen dressed in a black outfit, which she has paired with black sunglasses.

In the following picture, she is chilling in the car, reading Jung’s Seminar on Nietzsche’s Zarathustra. A glance at her self-care sessions to hogging onto desserts, enjoying views, and posing in a bathrobe, take a look at what her trip looked like.

Earlier, Samantha shared a happy photo with Vijay and penned a heartwarming note which read, "Sees you at your best, sees you at your worst. Sees you come last, sees you come first. Sees your lows, sees your highs. Some friends gently standby What a year it has been!!" Reposting Samantha's post, Vijay took to Instagram Story and called her "favourite girl." In the pictures, while Samantha is seen smiling, Vijay is making a funny face. ALSO READ: Samantha Ruth Prabhu goes on lunch date with Vijay Deverakonda, says 'Some friends...'

Samantha and Vijay Deverakonda teamed up for Khushi way back in 2019. The makers wrapped up an extensive schedule in Kashmir and then headed to Turkey for a song sequence. Moreover, recently when, the 'Tu Meri Roja' song from Kushi was released on the occasion of Vijay's birthday, it took the entire social media by storm where the netizens were hailing the chemistry of Vijay and Samantha and called them 'most awaited on-screen pair'. After 'Mahanati', this will be Samantha and Vijay's second project together and also it is Samantha's second collaboration with filmmaker Shiva Nirvana, who previously collaborated with her on 'Majili'.

Jayaram, Sachin Khedakar, Murali Sharma, Lakshmi, Ali, Rohini, Vennela Kishore, Rahul Ramakrishna, Srikanth Iyengar, and Saranya are among the cast members of the film, which is anticipated to be an inter-faith love story. Kushi will be released on September 1.

