Narayani Shastri of Aapki Nazaron Ne Samjha, Abrar Qazi of Ye Hain Chahatein test COVID positive

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NARAYANI SHASTRI Narayani Shastri

Covid 19 cases are on the rise in the country. The number of infected cases is increasing continuously and at a rapid rate. The number of TV and Bollywood stars contracting the virus is also increasing. Actors Narayani Shastri and Abrar Qazi who are currently seen in TV shows "Aapki Nazaron Ne Samjha" and "Ye Hain Chahatein", respectively are the latest celebs who have tested COVID positive.

Known for her powerful roles in the television industry, actress Narayani Shastri made her comeback on the small screen with Aapki Nazaron Ne Samjha on Star Plus.

Recently, TV show Anupamaa's leading lady Rupali Ganguly also tested positive for Covid19. On Friday, the actress took to Instagram to inform her fans about her reports. She revealed that her family has also been tested and her Anupamaa family are also getting tested. The actress is asymptomatic and has now quarantined herself away from others.

Also read: Anupamaa aka Rupali Ganguly tests Covid positive, actress home quarantines herself

Rupali Ganguli wrote, "MA Corona Devi.. Tu hai ki nahiiiii (mild to asymptomatic) Ye kya hua kaise hua kab hua... Jab hua tab hua .... chhodo ye na poocho... This is the kind of positive I didn’t want to be. Take care and stay safe everyone and keep showering ur love on my family and Anupamaa family... Sorry for letting u and Rudransh down @ashwinkverma and the entire unit down @rajan.shahi.543 despite u taking all the precautions- pata nahi kahan se kaise ho gaya."

"Have quarantined myself away from my family and other humans.. Family has been tested and awaiting results.... please keep them in ur prayers... Unit is getting tested too as I write this .... please send out a lot of love , healing and prayers for my family and for my Anupamaa family"

For latest updates on COVID-19 click here!