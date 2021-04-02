Anupamaa aka Rupali Ganguly tests Covid positive, actress home quarantines herself

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RUPALIGANGULY Anupamaa aka Rupali Ganguly tests Covid positive

The most popular TV show Anupamaa's leading lady Rupali Ganguly has tested positive for Covid19. The actress herself is wondering how she got infected as the makers of the show have been taking all the safety precautions. On Friday, Rupali took to Instagram to inform her fans about her reports. She revealed that her family has also been tested and her Anupamaa family are also getting t5ested. The actress is asymptomatic and has now quarantined herself away from others.

Rupali Ganguli wrote, "MA Corona Devi.. Tu hai ki nahiiiii (mild to asymptomatic) Ye kya hua kaise hua kab hua... Jab hua tab hua .... chhodo ye na poocho... This is the kind of positive I didn’t want to be. Take care and stay safe everyone and keep showering ur love on my family and Anupamaa family... Sorry for letting u and Rudransh down @ashwinkverma and the entire unit down @rajan.shahi.543 despite u taking all the precautions- pata nahi kahan se kaise ho gaya."

"Have quarantined myself away from my family and other humans.. Family has been tested and awaiting results.... please keep them in ur prayers... Unit is getting tested too as I write this .... please send out a lot of love , healing and prayers for my family and for my Anupamaa family"

Anupamaa has been ruling the TRP charts for many weeks now. The storyline as well as the actors have made a special place in the hearts of the viewers. Now with Rupali in home quarantine, the show has definitely hit a rocky road. Talking about Rupali Ganguly's condition, producer Rajan Shahi said in a statement, "Rupali informed me today that she has tested positive for COVID-19. She is asymptomatic and by the grace of God doing well. Rupali is taking all the necessary precautions and is presently in home quarantine. I wish Rupali a speedy recovery."

He added, "Our production house is committed to the safety of our cast and crew. I have ensured that all guidelines are followed on the set. The BMC is informed and the sets are fumigated and sterilised as per the protocol."

Meanwhile, the current track of the show has Vanraj and Kavya staying at his house with his family and him getting a divorce from Anupamaa. While Vanraj has his lady love with him, the latest reports claim that Anupamaa will soon have a love interest as well. The buzz has it that Bade Ache Lagte Hain actor Ram Kapoor is all set to enter the show as Rupali Ganguli's love interest.