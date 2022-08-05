Naga Chaitanya to collaborate with Sanjay Leela Bhansali for a film? Find out

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/CHAY_FAN_BOY Naga Chaitanya meets Sanjay Leela Bhansali, leaves fans speculating a collab

Naga Chaitanya was recently spotted outside ace filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali's office, which had admirers speculating if a collaboration is in the cards. The South superstar has established a niche for himself in Pan India and proven his acting prowess with memorable performances. The actor will soon make his Bollywood debut in the upcoming flick Laal Singh Chaddha, directed by Advait Chandan. While the actor is actively promoting the film, his meeting with Sanjay Leela Bhansali is doing the rounds.

About the meeting with Bhansali:

In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, the actor was quizzed about his meeting with the ace filmmaker, to which he responded,"It’s just casual meetings, you know. These are filmmakers I have looked up to, so just pay your respects, say hi, and I hope something works out. There are so many people I want to work with over here."

The actor was also asked if he'd like to work with the other two Khans, to which he responded, "I really hope, after the 11th (August, Laal Singh Chaddha release date) I am accepted, and the audience really likes me. You know, I want to collaborate with everyone here, for sure." He shared that he is looking forward to the release of Laal Singh Chaddha and the audience's response to it. '' I am honestly just waiting for the 11th. If the acceptance is there, I want to see how the audience encourages me, owns me, and based on that, (I will) take my next step," the actor added.

Naga Chaitanya upcoming movies:

Laal Singh Chaddha will mark Chaitanya’s Bollywood debut. The film stars Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor in the lead role. The advait Chandan directorial is an official remake of the 1994 film Forrest Gump, which featured Tom Hanks in the lead role. Apart from 'Laal Singh Chaddha,' the actor will appear in the Amazon Prime Video web series Dhootha.He was last seen in Vikram Kumar’s romantic drama, Thank You. On the other hand, Sanjay Leela Bhansali is currently working on Heeramandi.

