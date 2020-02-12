My Name is Khan Turns 10: Remember Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol's son Sameer? Handsome hunk calls experience 'unreal'

One of the worth remembering Karan Johar film My Name is Khan has completed 10 years of its release. Apart from the genius acting of the stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol and the heart touching plot there was yet another aspect that touched everyone's hearts and it was the little boy who played the role of their son Sameer Rathore. The kid who was an 8th-grade student at that time has grown up to become a handsome hunk and his name is Arjan Singh Aujla. The boy who made his Bollywood debut through a big project is now working hard to become a successful actor.

Talking about the times when he shot for the film in San Francisco, Los Angeles and Goregaon, Mumbai, Arjan told Hindustan Times, "Can’t believe that a decade has gone by… it feels unreal. The film was a life-changing experience for me." He further spoke about his experience of working with the stars and said, "We were shooting in Goregaon and Shah Rukh walked up to me and asked my name. He was like, ‘Don’t be nervous, we’ll do it. Do you want me to get you some fruits and water? You want to practice once’. Kajol would also ask about my school, studies… Karan sir would make sure I was taken care of and praised every time I gave a nice shot."

Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol's son Sameer

Arjan revealed that actors of today's time like Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra were assistant directors during that time and used to take care of him. He said, "Sidharth would help me with my dialogues; we’d do the dry run of the entire scene. He would speak SRK’s or Kajol’s lines and I’d say mine. I recently did an ad with Varun. When I introduced myself, he couldn’t believe I’ve grown up so much."

Have a look at some of his stunning pictures:

The young boy went on to complete his Bachelors in Management Studies and only then he decided to return to the industry. Arjan said, "Before getting back, I did acting workshops and also worked on my physique. I’ve started all over again, hopefully, this time, too, the journey will be fascinating."

As the film completed a decade, SRK fans took over the internet and showered love for the film and soon #10YearsOfMyNameIsKhan started trending on Twitter. Have a look at how the fans reacted:

#10YearsOfMyNameIsKhan My name is khan and DDLJ will always be the millstone for @iamsrk ...God of acting #KingKhan ...people's talking about oscar. Srk don't deserve Oscars, Oscar deserve SRK.. 😍 pic.twitter.com/oSdjt95FKn — Saurav Singh (@SauravS44431909) February 11, 2020

Damn this Great Movie was Released on My Birthday😍❤😍

Proud Srkian@iamsrk thanx for making my birthday even more special by such a master piece which was Released 10 years on my Birthday#10YearsOfMyNameIsKhan — Aryan Chikte (@AryanChikte) February 11, 2020

It is. Shah Rukh...Indeed. I can never understand this world. My poor Rizwan. He had only one problem which my Shah has as well, that he is too pure for this strange world @iamsrk ♥️#10YearsOfMyNameIsKhan pic.twitter.com/VHIlpuYv3v — ♡ Sнαн Kι Bιωι ♡ 𝒂 𝒇𝒂𝒏 ღ (@JacyKhan) February 11, 2020

My Name Is Khan will always hold a special place in every SRKian's heart! #10YearsOfMyNameIsKhan ❤️ pic.twitter.com/gk94SaeYsL — ♡♔SRKCFC♔♡™ (@SRKCHENNAIFC) February 11, 2020

