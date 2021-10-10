Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Mumbai Drug Bust: Raj Babbar extends support to Shah Rukh Khan amid Aryan Khan case

Amidst the ongoing controversy of superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan's arrest in an alleged drug case by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), veteran actor and Congress leader Raj Babbar has extended his support to SRK. Taking to Twitter, Raj wrote, " He came faced and achieved a conquest unparalleled. Hv known @iamsrk for long to know hardships won't deter his soul. As the world teaches his young boy thru wounds, am sure the fighter's son will definitely fight back. Blessings to the young man."

Raj Babbar and Shah Rukh have worked together in the film ' Maya Memsaab' in 1993.

Shah Rukh Khan and his wife Gauri are going through a difficult time, ever since their elder son Aryan was nabbed by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in a drug raid on October 3. The bail plea of Aryan Khan, who was arrested on October 3, was also denied by a Mumbai Court on Friday, which has sent shockwaves all over the nation.

Aryan has now been taken to the quarantine cell of the Arthur Road Jail with two other people. Fans and fellow friends from the film industry have been backing SRK in this matter, ever since the news has come out. Superstar Salman Khan and Karan Johar were also spotted visiting Shah Rukh Khan's Mannat residence after the controversy busted out in media.

Aryan's ongoing drug case has revived a debate over drugs culture in the entertainment industry. For the unversed, Raj Babbar's son Prateik Babbar was a drug addict. A few years ago, he had opened up about his addiction to drugs confessing that he'd started doing drugs at the age of 13.

A Mumbai Magistrate court had on Thursday sent Aryan and seven others to judicial custody for 14 days.

His bail plea was denied by a Mumbai Court on Friday. On Saturday, Aryan's driver was also questioned by the NCB. As many as 20 arrests have been made in the case so far.

