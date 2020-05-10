Mother's Day 2020: Best Bollywood songs to dedicate to your mother

Mother's Day is a special occasion to shower your mother with love and affection, be it in anyways. People celebrate it in different ways to honor their mother for her selfless contribution. Some give special gifts while others feed them with making delicious dishes. However, this celebration seems incomplete without Bollywood songs. There is a list of memorable songs to choose from and if you are a big 'filmykeeda' you would know which ones we are talking about. If you want your Mother's Day celebration to be different than the rest, prepare a playlist of the best Bollywood songs and dedicate them to your mother. Have a look at some of them here:
-
Tu Kitni Achhi Hai
Movie: Raja Aur Runk (1968)
Singer: Lata Mangeshkar
Music: Laxmikant Pyarelal
-
Meri Maa
Movie: YAARIYAN
Singer: K.K.
-
Mumma
Movie: Dasvidaniya
Singer: Kailash Kher
-
Chunar
Movie: ABCD 2
Singers: Arijit Singh
-
Luka Chuppi
Movie: Rang De Basanti
Singer: Lata Mangeshkar
-
Maa Hai Mohabbat Ka Naam
Artist: Mohd. Rafi
Album: Maa Ka Aanchal
-
AISA KYUN MAA
Movie: Neerja
Singer: Sunidhi Chauhan
-
Maa Tujhe Salaam
Singer: AR Rahman
