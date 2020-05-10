Image Source : FILE IMAGE Mother's Day 2020: Best Bollywood songs to dedicate to your mother

Mother's Day is a special occasion to shower your mother with love and affection, be it in anyways. People celebrate it in different ways to honor their mother for her selfless contribution. Some give special gifts while others feed them with making delicious dishes. However, this celebration seems incomplete without Bollywood songs. There is a list of memorable songs to choose from and if you are a big 'filmykeeda' you would know which ones we are talking about. If you want your Mother's Day celebration to be different than the rest, prepare a playlist of the best Bollywood songs and dedicate them to your mother. Have a look at some of them here:

Tu Kitni Achhi Hai

​Movie: Raja Aur Runk (1968)

Singer: Lata Mangeshkar

Music: Laxmikant Pyarelal

Meri Maa

​Movie: YAARIYAN

Singer: K.K.

Mumma

Movie: Dasvidaniya

Singer: Kailash Kher

Chunar

Movie: ABCD 2

Singers: Arijit Singh

Luka Chuppi

Movie: Rang De Basanti

Singer: Lata Mangeshkar

Maa Hai Mohabbat Ka Naam

Artist: Mohd. Rafi

Album: Maa Ka Aanchal

AISA KYUN MAA

Movie: Neerja

Singer: Sunidhi Chauhan

Maa Tujhe Salaam

Singer: AR Rahman

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage