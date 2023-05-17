Mission Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One Trailer out: Tom Cruise back as Ethan Hunt

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Tom Cruise is back as Ethan Hunt in Mission: Impossible 7

Tom Cruise is all set to get more intense than ever for his latest mission in Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One. A new trailer features Cruise as IMF agent Ethan Hunt, in which he performs high-powered action sequences. From speeding car chases to an intense fight sequence and death-defying motorcycle stunts, the trailer showcases Tom Cruise in more trouble for his latest assigned mission.

In the trailer, a voice narrates in the background, “Our Lives are the sum of our choices, and we cannot escape the past. Ethan, this mission of yours is gonna cost you dearly”.Henry Czerny, who plays the role of Eugene Kittridge tells Ethan, “Listen to me. The world’s coming after you”.

Dead Reckoning Part One also features Simon Pegg, Ving Rhames, Rebecca Ferguson, Vanessa Kirby, and Henry Czerny. Captain America star Hayley Atwell joins the film as a mysterious character, while Esai Morales and Guardians of the Galaxy star Pom Klementieff play the two primary protagonists.

While shooting last winter in 2022, Tom Cruise gave his fans a behind-the-scenes look at a stunt sequence for the film. Tom Cruise had called his stunt of riding a bike and jumping off the cliff the most dangerous stunt of his career. The actor always lived by his mantra “Don’t be careful, be confident”.

He even underwent a year of rigorous base training, advanced skydive training, and a lot of canopy skills. He even prepared tracks for performing his stunts. Director McQuarrie said during filming, “This is by far the most dangerous thing we’ve ever attempted”. The filmmaker also added that “The only thing that scares me more is what we have planned for Mission 8”.

Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One is scheduled to release in theatres on July 12 and Mission: Impossible 8, Dead Reckoning Part Two is slated to release on June 28, 2024, and is still currently under production.

