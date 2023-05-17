Tom Hiddleston’s second season of Loki to release on this date

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER: LOKIOFFICIAL Tom Hiddleston will be back in the second season of Loki. The series is expected to premiere on October 6.

Marvel fans may have received one of the most awaited announcements of this year. The series which revolves around the time-voyage of Loki, led by actor Tom Hiddleston will continue sooner as makers have disclosed the date of the worldwide premiere. Interestingly, the God of Mischief’s return was teased in a post-credit scene of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

According to a report in Variety, the Marvel studio chief Kevin Feige has announced official dates for the sequel at the Disney upfront event, where he also introduced first-look footage of the upcoming season. The show will debut on October 6, this year to mark the first-ever second season for a show by the studio. New episodes will air weekly.

The forthcoming show will follow the story of Loki’s timeline from season 1. Apart from Tom Hiddleston, the series will also feature Owen Wilson and Sophia DiMartino. There also will be a special appearance of Everything Everywhere All At Once star Ke Huy Quan. In the second season, Loki clues Mobius in on what went down with He Who Remains in the season 1 finale, revealing the villain’s face behind a wall.

Feige did not mention whether actor Jonathan Majors will be reprising his role of Kang in season 2 or not. Majors was arrested on March 25 on domestic violence charges and is currently awaiting a court hearing in June. Although, the actor has denied the allegations.

The sequel is written by writer Eric Martin and the direction comes from directors Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead.

The announcement confirms that Marvel is slowing down the pace of OTT after revealing 11 titles in 2021 and 2022. Marvel had initially slated five live-action shows to debut this year. Apart from Loki season 2, Echo and Samuel L Jackson's series Secret Invasion will premiere on June 21. The Black Panther: Wakanda Forever spinoff titled Ironheart and the Wanda Vision spinoff titled Agatha: Coven of Chaos is expected to release in 2024.

