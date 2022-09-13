Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu visits and reviews Priyanka Chopra's New York restaurant Sona | PICS

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/HARNAAZSANDHU_03 Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu in Instagram pic

Miss Universe 2021 title holder Harnaaz Sandhu is currently on a trip to the USA. While in New York, she dined at Priyanka Chopra-owned restaurant Sona, which serves Indian cuisine in the heart of the foreign city. As Harnaaz enjoyed desi delicacies away from home, she gave a shout-out to the hotel staff and the menu that was on offer. Harnaaz posted an image of the menu of Sona on her Instagram stories and was seen holding a champagne glass in her hand, indicating she had a good time at the diner.

Harnaaz's shout-out to Sona staff on social media

Harnaaz shared an image from the Sona restaurant table in her Instagram stories and wrote, "Cheers to amazing menu, staff and location. She accompanied her message with a red heart emoji. In her message, Harnaaz also tagged Sona restaurant and its co-owner Maneesh M Goyal. For her outing, Harnaaz wore a beige coloured dress and high heels.

Taking to their Instagram Stories, a fan account of Priyanka Chopra shared a picture of Harnaaz posing with some of the staff members of the Sona restaurant.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/JERRYXMIMIHarnaaz Sandhu at Sona in beige dress

Harnaaz Sandhu enjoys time in USA

Harnaaz Sandhu is in New York to attend the New York Fashion Week (NYFW) 2022. She has been sharing glimpses from her stay in the country on social media as she constantly keeps fans updated about her life and the events taking place.

About Priyanka Chopra's Sona restaurant

Priyanka Chopra announced back in March 2021 that she is opening an Indian cuisine restaurant in New York. She also posted images from the prayer ceremony (pooja) held in 2019, to mark the beginning of the construction, where her popstar husband Nick Jonas was also present. The actress detailed that the kitchen will be helmed by chef Hari Nayak. She has partnered with restaurateur Maneesh Goyal and David Rabin for this business venture.

