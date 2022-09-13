Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's pics from FIRST ad shoot together go viral, 'VicKat' fans can't keep calm

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@ITSEWREM Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal in pics from ad shoot

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are all set to share the screen space for the first time together. If you are wondering if the fan-favourite Bollywood couple 'VicKat' will be seen in an upcoming film together, you will be left disappointed. But know that the actors, who got married in December 2021, will be seen in an upcoming commercial together. Katrina and Vicky have shot for their first project and even though it may not be for a movie, it is a good enough teaser of their solid chemistry.

'VicKat' shoot for commercial

Some BTS images from Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's advertisement have gone viral on Twitter. They are being widely circulated among the fan clubs and have been receiving loving comments. It is common for celebrity couples to feature in advertisements together. Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma, Saif Ali Khan-Kareena Kapor, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone and many other celebrities couples have been doing commercials together for years now. With Katrina and Vicky shooting for their first commercial together, fans have been excited.

'VicKat' ad pics go viral

Fans who have been waiting for Katrina and Vicky to be working together will be happy to know that they have teamed up with Cleartrip for their first-ever joint collaboration. Several pics from the shoot showing the couple posing together are circulating online. The two actors are dressed in comfy holiday outfits as they urge fans to embark on their next trip.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's upcoming films

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal appeared separately in Koffee With Karan 7 episodes and revealed some interesting details about their courtship and married life. On the movies front, Katrina will be seen in the upcoming horror comedy Phone Bhoot opposite Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi. The movie will be released on November 4 in cinema halls.

Vicky, meanwhile, has been busy with the shoot of Sam Bahadur, which is directed by Meghna Gulzar. His romantic comedy Govinda Mera Naam opposite Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani will be released in the coming time.

