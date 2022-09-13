Godfather song Thaar Maar Thakkar Maar has Salman Khan, Chiranjeevi doing funky hook step | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/ KONIDELA PRO COMPANY Godfather song poster featuring Salman Khan and Chiranjeevi

Godfather song Thaar Maar Thakkar Maar's promo has been revealed by the makers. In the short clip shared on YouTube, Salman Khan and Chiranjeevi are seen doing a trendy hook step with background dancers in sync with them. The track has been choreographed by Prabhudeva and will surely become an earworm and a reels favourite for the fans in the coming time. The full Thaar Maar Thakkar Maar song will be out on Spetember 15. The teaser holds a glimpse of the fun Salman and Chiranjeevi had on the sets.

Thaar Maar Thakkar Maar song promo out!

Thaar Maar Thakkar Maar has been composed by Thaman S, with lyrics from Anantha Sriram, vocals from Shreya Ghoshal and choreography from Prabhudeva. The track has funky beats and Salman and Chiranjeevi also do a hook step. In the video, Chiranjeevi makes an entry with his hand on his face. Salman enters while biting his nails. The two stars are seen wearing the same black outfit. Both of them also donned black shades as they grooved with back-up dancers grooving in sync with them.

Fans react to Thaar Maar Thakkar Maar song promo

Fans have been sharing their reactions on Thaar Maar Thakkar Maar song promo. One of the social media users wrote, "Can't wait more to hear the song in the voice of Shreya Ghoshal (sic)." Another one commented, "For the first time ever, the biggest Megastars are coming together to set the dance floor on fire (sic)."

Another one said, "For the first time the biggest megastar of Indian Cinema coming together to set the dance floor on fire. #SalmanKhan's style, swag and charm are unmatchable. #Chiranjeevi's graceful screen presence (sic)."

About Godfather movie

Godfather is the remake of the Malayalam film Lucifer which featured Mohanlal. Although it is an official remake, the producers have pledged to create a storyline that portrays Chiranjeevi in exactly the way his fans want him to be seen on the big screen. Satya Dev is playing the antagonist and Nayanthara is the female lead in Godfather. It is said to be an intense political drama. Produced by Konidela Production Company and Super Good Films, the film will feature the music of the celebrated composer Thaman.

