Oh My Ghost Teaser Out: Sunny Leone looks promising as queen 'Mayasena' | Watch

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/UNIVERSE_OF_SUNNYLEONE Sunny Leone looks promising as queen 'Mayasena'

Oh My Ghost Teaser Out: The Sunny Leone starrer upcoming horror comedy, helmed by Yuvan, unveiled the theatrical teaser of the film on Saturday. The teaser shows Sunny Leone playing a queen called Mayasena. It also shows her to be a ghost. "You would have watched me singing and dancing. Have you watched me in action?" she asks as she delivers a powerful kick to a person.

Talking to IANS, director Yuvan said, "This is a fantasy film. So, the role that Sunny Leone plays is not representative of any region or time period."

The director had then explained that he was looking for a person who could look supercilious and yet cool, and that was when he realised Sunny Leone would be perfect for the character.

Yuvan also disclosed that Sunny Leone had loved the script and that she laughed quite a lot during its narration.

Speaking of the film, Sunny Leone said, "There are some films that are able to make you chuckle at a script level. I enjoyed doing the film for just that reason."

Earlier, the actress said, "It (The film) is scary in parts and so funny in others. I think that's such a clever combination. It's hard to make people laugh and I did put in the extra effort in nailing the timing."

"Besides that, I also learnt my dialogues with my diction coach. It's a special film and I can't wait for the world to see it," she added.

The horror-comedy film, which will feature actors Yogi Babu, Satish, Dharsha Gupta, Mottai Rajendran, Ramesh Thilak, Arjunan and Thanga Durai, has been produced by D. Veera Sakthi and K. Sasikumar of VAU Media Entertainment and White Horse Studios.

DON'T MISS

Shreyas Talpade unhappy with celebrities' comments on 'boycott' trend, says 'Bappa grant wisdom to all'

Raj Kundra says he needs new 'haters': The old ones are starting to like me | PIC

Dhokha-Round D Corner Trailer OUT: R Madhavan, Aparshakti Khurana starrer promises a thrilling fare

Latest Entertainment News