Rakhi Sawant proposes to boyfriend Adil Khan for marriage; his reply will leave you in splits | WATCH

Rakhi Sawant is one of the most talked about celebrities in the entertainment industry. Wherever she goes controversies follow. These days, the actress is garnering attention because of her relationship with Mysore-based businessman, Adil Khan Durrani. She is often snapped with him at airports and outside restaurants where she interacts with paparazzi. On Tuesday, a video of the duo surfaced online in which Rakhi can be seen proposing to Adil in front of the media. The much-in-love couple who doesn't shy away from PDA (Public Display of Affection) once again were seen engaging in fun antics as paparazzi clicked pictures.

In a video which is going viral on social media platforms, Rakhi can be seen kneeling down on her knee with a bunch of flowers in her hand and asking Adil if he will marry her. To which, Adil jokingly replies by saying 'No'. Rakhi snatches the bouquet from his hands. Watch the video below:

Netizens reactions

Social media users found the video too funny and bombarded the comments section with hilarious reactions. One of them said, "Inke ajib nashe rehte hain." Another wrote, "Kitni shadi kregi Rakhi." A user also shared, "love u rakhi ji mera or cute bhai." A user also mentioned, "Bilkul fake acting."

Rakhi is very vocal about her relationship with Adil. She first posted about him giving her a BMW and also told the media that Adil has purchased a house in her name in Dubai. The actress had earlier revealed how they both are serious about their relationship and how Adil introduced her to his family.

Rakhi recently underwent stomach surgery and was admitted to Criticare Hospital in Mumbai’s Juhu area. Meanwhile, on the work front, Rakhi and Adil's latest music video Tu Mere Dil Me Rehne Ke Layak Nahi Hai released a few days back.

