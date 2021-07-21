Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MIRA RAJPUT Mira Rajput has the cutest reason to click selfies. And it's not Shahid Kapoor.

Mira Rajput Kapoor, wife of Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor on Wednesday gave a sneak peek of her life as a mother. She shared the reason why she chooses to click selfies. Mira took to Instagram and shared the pictures clicked by her little ones and a selfie taken by her. Sharing the pictures, Mira wrote, "This is why I click selfies *when the kids ask me to say cheese* #selfiegram #humidityisheretostay #tinyhands #phonetakeover."

Mira posted a series of pictures, in the first picture she looked breathtakingly beautiful with no makeup look. She chose to wear a pink T-shirt. Her face can be seen glowing as she kept her hair loose. However, in the second picture, clicked by 'the kids', only Mira's attire can be seen. And the third picture was blurred.

Soon after her post, Mira's comments section was bombarded with compliments. One of the users wrote, "Girl with the curl." The second user said, "The 2nd and 3rd selfies are the best selfies I have ever seen." "Haha can relate to it when my little one was small but you’re beautiful from both inside and outside. Most importantly very grounded," wrote another fan.

Earlier, Mira shared a glimpse of a family get-together, where she and her mother-in-law Neliima Azeem are seen complaining that Shahid wasn't paying enough attention, even as the actor is busy looking at his phone.

In the video, Neliima is heard saying, "You didn't hear it in context Sasha, because when you guys are on the phone you don't hear anything on context." "You have to listen to us with your eyes Sasha," Mira added to the conversation. Shahid Kapoor's family fondly calls him "Sasha".

"#HomeVideos Put down your phones. Also @ishaankhatter literally documenting our lives even while we sleep #familia #bts #that70sshow," wrote Mira sharing the video. Watch it here:

For those unversed, Miar and Shahid tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony on July 7, 2015. They are blessed with two kids-- baby girl Misha whom they welcomed in August 2016 and son Zain who was born in September 2018.