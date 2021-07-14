Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MIRA RAJPUT Mira Rajput's message for 'Forever Third Wheel' Ishaan Khatter sure to give you a laugh riot

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput is often seen teasing her brother-in-law Ishaan Khatter. On Wednesday, once again Mira took to her Instagram stories and shared a picture featuring herself with husband Shahid and brother-in-law Ishaan posing together in blue outfits. She posted the picture with a quirky caption in which she referred to Ishaan as a "forever third wheel".

She wrote, "Forever third wheel. Get out of my bed."

Undoubtedly, Mira and Ishaan share a great bond and Mira often shares some cute pictures with Ishaan. Recently, she posted a picture of the two of them sharing a cuddle while posing for the camera. She captioned the post as 'Playgroup' and Ishaan called her a 'Bhabhidoll'.

Shahid Kapoor, son of actors Pankaj Kapur and Neelima Azeem, married Mira Rajput in July in 2015. Their daughter Misha was born a year later in August. Shahid and Mira are also parents to a son named Zain, who they welcomed in the year 2018. Ishaan Khatter, son of Rajesh Khattar and Neelima Azeem. He made his acting debut with Beyond The Clouds, which was directed by Majid Majidi.

On the professional front, Shahid was last seen in 'Kabir Singh' with Kiara Advani. The film was a hit at the box office. Post that, he will star in 'Jersey', which is a Hindi remake of the 2019 Telugu hit of the same name. The film also stars Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur in pivotal roles. The story is about a talented but failed cricketer named Arjun, who decides to make a comeback in his late thirties and play for India, in order to fulfill his son's wish.

Meanwhile, Ishaan Khatter will next be seen in Phone Bhoot, a horror comedy, with Katrina Kaif and Siddhant Chaturvedi.