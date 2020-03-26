Image Source : INSTAGRAM Milind Soman impresses again by doing push-ups with Ankita Konwar on his back. Watch video

Handsome hunk Milind Soman never fails to leave his fans amazed with his workout videos. The actor-model is 54 years old and can still give the fitness models a run for their money with his droolworthy physique. Milind keeps sharing his workout videos on social media, encouraging his fans to take up fitness seriously and work out with him. While the nation is in a 21-day lockdown due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, many have this excuse of not being able to go to the gym for the exercise. So, Milind solved the problem and gave all the lazy-bums a unique way to exercise.

On Wednesday, Milind Soman took to his Instgaram to share a video of himself doing push-ups. Interestingly, he had his wife Ankita Konwar sitting on him. He wrote, “Day 8. Work with what you have! To all the people who said they had no time, now you do. No drug, no vaccine works better than a fully functioning immune system, and this system needs exercise to keep it working well. Try simple, effective exercises like Surya Namaskar to improve overall body function. Don’t try lifting your wife as your first exercise. Started with 5 and till 14th April will build the number to 12! Thank you @ankita_earthy.”

Milind Soman and his wife Ankita are always seen on the go, travelling to different places. The actor is considered one of the fittest actors in the country and enjoys a huge fanbase. Talking about his fitness regime, Milind earlier told HT, “Exercising in gyms with machines doesn’t work for me. I’m more of an outdoor person, so for me, it is more of trekking, and endurance sports like running and swimming. It’s not how far you can run or how much you can lift.”

Recently, Milind Soman released his memoir Made In India and went candid about his life. The actor also shared some bittersweet memories from 1995 about his father's death. Milind wrote, “The year 1995 was a very significant year for me in many, many ways. In January that year, my father died, leaving me with a bunch of mixed feelings to sort through but not much grief. I had never had a great deal of affection for him, which is rather sad when you come to think of it, because he cared deeply for me in his own way."

