Just 7 Milind Soman pics to remind you why he'll always be every 90s girl's crush

Not all superheroes fly, some run too- Milind Soman is definitely one of them. The 90s supermodel whose face was stamped on every girl's wardrobe has been a heartthrob ever since he emerged out of a wooden box in Alisha Chinai's iconic 'Made in India' music video. Bare-chested and clad in a dhoti, Milind Soman wowed everyone with his chiseled body, cute face and sexy smile. Even after almost 25 years since the release of the song, the supermodel, actor and producer has not lost his charm. He looks as good, actually even better than he looked in his early modelling days.

Milind is an avid sportsperson and has a number of records to his name. One of the biggest feathers in his cap of many accomplishments is his record of becoming a Limca Record holder for running 1,500 km in 30 days for Greenathon, NDTV to spread environmental awareness. He has held the National Championship Swimming Title (Senior men's) for 4 consecutive years. He also represented India at the inaugural South Asian Games in swimming and even won a silver medal at the same event. Milind won the 'Ironman challenge' that includes a 3.8-km swim, a 180.2-km cycle ride and 42.2-km run raced in that order without a break which the participants are required to complete within 17 hours to win the title of 'Ironman'. He completed the same in 15 hours and 19 minutes.

As he celebrates his 54th birthday today, scroll through these seven pictures that will remind you why Milind Soman will always be every 90s girl's crush ever! Here's a feast for your eyes:

Those eyes can hypnotise.

Getting weak in the knees in 3...2...1...

Drooling is officially allowed here.

We couldn't agree more!

They surely don't make men like him anymore

Only if aging looked this good in real...

Feel your ovaries melting...

Happy Birthday Milind! Keep rocking!

And you ladies, your welcome!