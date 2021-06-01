Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MIKA SINGH, KRK Mika Singh slams KRK: 'Yelled at him over statements on Sara Ali Khan', to release a diss song to 'fix him'

Singer Mika Singh once again lashed out at actor-turned-critic Kamaal R. Khan, or KRK, in the context of the latter's ongoing tussle with Bollywood star Salman Khan. He said that it's his responsibility to call out people who do wrong. Mika also revealed that he once yelled at him for making false statements against Sara Ali Khan. Mika also confirmed the release of a new single titled "KRK Kutta", claiming the song is meant to be a "befitting reply" to KRK.

"A lot of actors have complained to me about KRK in the past and I had even yelled at him several times, even when he had spoken wrongly about Sara Ali Khan. I have a good relationship with Salman Bhai but at the same time, it is my responsibility to call out wrong things, since I am a part of the same industry. Everyone should have united and spoken out much before," Mika Singh told TOI.

"KRK is a 'gadha' (ass). Salman Khan should have filed the case on him a long time ago. KRK intentionally says nasty stuff to get attention, so that he keeps getting publicity. He makes personal attacks, he starts attacking family members. This is wrong. He talks absolute garbage, starts abusing people, he just says anything to anyone and the entire entertainment industry is silent. Someone needs to give him a proper reply," claimed Mika, justifying his song.

It was previously reported that Salman has filed a defamation case against KRK. A statement issued by Salman's lawyers recently said that he was filing a defamation suit against KRK for alleging that the star engages in fraudulent activity and launders funds through his NGO, Being Human. Mika's announcement comes at a time when KRK has declared that he refuses to apologize to anybody.