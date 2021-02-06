Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MANOJ BAJPAYEE Manoj Bajpayee begins filming for his next 'Despatch'

Actor Manoj Bajpayee on Saturday shared the news that he has commenced the shoot of his upcoming film Despatch. The thriller tells the story of what goes in the underbelly of crime journalism. Being directed by Kanu Behl of "Titli" fame, the film unfolds in the world of crime journalism. Bajpayee is essaying a character who finds himself sucked into the murky underbelly of business and crime.

The 51-year-old actor took to social media to share his excitement about being on the film's set. Manoj posted a picture on Instagram from the set and captioned it: "Back to where it feels like home. Despatch commences shoot."

Take a look:

To be produced by Ronnie Screwvala’s RSVP, the film will be a direct-to-digital release but a streaming platform has not been announced yet. "Get ready to look out for more clues as #Despatch starring @BajpayeeManoj commences shoot," a post shared on RSVP's official Twitter handle read.

The film also stars Shahana Goswami, who has worked on movies such as "Rock On", "Ra.One" and "Firaaq".

Besides "Despatch", Bajpayee is currently awaiting the release of season two of his web-series "The Family Man", directed by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK.

It was recently announced that the second season of The Family Man has been delayed. The streamer had previously revealed that the sophomore chapter of the spy drama would bow out on February 12 this year. In a statement on Instagram, the creators said that the new season will premiere in "summer". "We know you have been eagerly waiting for the new season of The Family Man. We are truly grateful and humbled by all the love!" they said in a statement.