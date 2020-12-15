Manmarziyaan writer Kanika Dhillon engaged to Raanjhanaa writer Himanshu Sharma. See photos

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KANIKA.D Manmarziyaan writer Kanika Dhillon engaged to Raanjhanaa writer Himanshu Sharma

Writer Kanika Dhillon, who has penned the script of the films Manmarziyaan and Judgementall Hai Kya, has got engaged to her beau Himanshu Sharma. She took to her Instagram on Monday to share the pictures and revealed that the duo got engaged in November in a private ceremony. For the unversed, Himanshu is also a writer and has written script of the film Raanjhanaa. He is also the ex-boyfriend of actress Swara Bhasker.

Taking to Instagram, Kanika wrote, "#Famjam and more .. with #himanshusharma" In the pictures, Kanika can be seen donning a bright yellow colored traditional suit with a big maang tika and soft curls to compliment her look. On the other hand, Himanshu wore a kurta pajama with a white Nehru jacket. Check out the photos here-

Kanika and Himanshu have been dating for more than a year. Announcing their engagement, Himanshu told Pinkvilla, "After being in a relationship for a while now.. we are happy to announce we are engaged and getting married soon. Looking forward to a happy and great life ahead."

Last year in August, Kanika Dhillon announced her separation with husband Prakash Kovelamudi, who directed the Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao-starrer Judgementall Hai Kya. In a joint statement, the duo stated, "Yes, we did split but not during Judgementall Hai Kya. It happened 2 years back before the cameras rolled on the film."

Kanika and Prakash had tied the knot in 2014. Last year when Dia Mirza announced that she is getting divorced from her husband Sahil Sangha, Kanika's name had popped up being the reason behind the couple's separation. However, Dia soon put an end to the rumours and stated, "This is to clarify and put to rest all kind of speculation that is being bandied about by a certain section of the media regarding my separation with Sahil. It is most unfortunate to see the level of irresponsibility exercised. What is even more unfortunate is that our colleagues names are being tarnished and maligned by this media. As a woman I will not stand for another woman's name being used so irresponsibly to perpetuate a lie."