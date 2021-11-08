Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MANISHA KOIRALA Manisha Koirala opens up about 'arduous' battle with cancer

On National Cancer Awareness Day, actress Manisha Koirala opened up about her 'arduous journey of cancer treatment.' She shared some throwback pictures from the time she was undergoing cancer treatment and paid her respects to those who succumbed to the disease. Posting the pictures, she wrote "On this National Cancer Awareness Day, I want to wish everyone who is going through this arduous journey of cancer treatment, a lot of love and success. 'I know the journey is tough, but you are tougher than that.' I want to pay my respects to those who succumbed to it and celebrate it with those who conquered it."

"We need to spread the awareness on the disease and all the stories that are filled with hope need to be told and retold. Let's be kind to ourselves and to the world. I'd pray for everyone's health and wellbeing," she added. The pictures show her resting in the hospital.

Back in November 2012, Manisha Koirala was diagnosed with ovarian cancer. In 2015, she was declared cancer-free after a long fight. She had also undergone treatment in the US. Her story has been an inspiring one that helps Cancer patients to gain strength. After she was Cancer-free, she released her memoir named Healed: How Cancer Gave Me A New Life, which revealed her treatment in the US and the care she received by the oncologists which helped her to rebuild her life.

On the professional front, Manisha was last seen in Sanjay Dutt's film Prassthanam and has also worked in his biopic Sanju and Karan Johar's digital series Lust Stories after regaining her health. She made her debut in Bollywood with the 1991 film Saudagar.