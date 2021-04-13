Mandira Bedi blasts trolls who called her daughter 'street kid' adopted from 'slumdog centre'

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MANDIRA BEDI Mandira Bedi

Mandira Bedi didn't mince any words when trolls targetted her daughter and called her names. She gave it back to them fiercely and shutter them for once and all. On Monday, Mandira took to her Instagram Stories to share screenshots of DMs (direct messages) that she had received from some social media users who passed derogatory remarks at her daughter Tara. She adopted the toddler with her husband last year. “Madam from which slumdog centre did you adopt your prop daughter?” a user sent her on Instagram, another said, “The adopted street kid looks completely out of place…u greedy narcissists are scarring the slumdog for life.”

Sharing a screenshot Mandira responded to the user writing, “People like this need to be given a special mention @bollywoodforevaa. You got my attention, you piece of s**t.” For the second post, she wrote: “More from the model citizen. He calls himself Rajesh Tripathi, which definitely isn’t his name because sickos like this are the biggest cowards too, who only know how to wag their tongues behind the shield of anonymity.”

Last year, Mandira Bedi and her husband, filmmaker Raj Kaushal, shared that they have adopted a four-year-old girl named Tara. Mandira has revealed on Instagram that Tara became a part of the family on July 28 this year.

"She has come to us....like a blessing from above...Our little girl, Tara. Four years and a bit.With eyes that sparkle like stars Sister to her Vir. Welcoming her home With open arms and pure love Grateful, thankful. blessed .Tara Bedi Kaushal. Became a part of our family on 28th July 2020," she wrote.

With her note, Mandira uploaded a picture of Tara sitting between Mandira and her husband, Raj Kaushal. The couple's nine-year-old son Vir can also be seen in the frame.

On the work front, Mandira Bedi was recently seen in "Qubool Hai 2.0 along with Karan Singh Grover and Surbhi Jyoti.