Dayaben aka Disha Vakani to return to Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah? Producer Asit Modi answers

Image Source : FILE PHOTO Disha Vakani as Dayaben

It's been years that fans have been eagerly waiting for the return of Dayaben in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Actress Disha Vakani, who plays the popular character took a break from the show owing to her pregnancy. While the makers never announced a replacement, they did not answer if the actress will reprise her role in one of the longest shows on TV. When asked about Dayaben's return, producer Asit Modi told Times of India that fans will have to wait for another 2-3 months.

"I understand that the audience has got tired of waiting for Daya bhabhi and they want to see her back and I can understand their sentiments. I can understand that the viewers want to see Daya Ben and even I want to see her again on the show. From an audience perspective if I see I also want Daya Bhabhi on the show, but during this pandemic few things are not possible and the audience will have to support me for the next 2-3 months. I request them to understand our situation," the portal quoted him as saying.

Airing for almost 13 years, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is a sitcom with a loyal fan base. The show has starred Dilip Joshi, Shailesh Lodha, Sunayana Fozdar, Munmun Dutta, Mandar Chandwadkar and Sonalika Joshi. It is one of the longest-running episodic shows. The story revolves around the lives of a family living in Gokuldham Society, where they co-exist with families of different backgrounds and cultures.

Meanwhile, the popular television series "Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah" is being turned into an animated series.

In April, the channel Sony Yay will showcase the animated series of the show, bringing back the popular characters Jethaalal, Daya, Bapuji and Tapu and company in a toon avatar.

