BTS pics from Friends reunion special episode go viral, elated fans say 'It's finally happening'

Image Source : TWITTER/FRIENDSTV,_GIU_7,FRIENDSREUNION1 BTS pics from Friends reunion

Fans of popular American sitcom 'Friends' have been patiently waiting for a special reunion episode for over a year now. Thanks to the global pandemic, the cast was unable to reunite and shoot for the special. However, they'll be happy to know that finally, the cast of Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer flew down to shoot the episode together. The official social media account of F.R.I.E.N.D.S. announced the same with BTS (behind-the-scene) still from the shoot.

"That’s a wrap! Could we BE anymore excited!? Friends: The Reunion is coming to @hbomax. #friendsreunion," the caption of the post read.

Within hours, more pictures from the shooting of the episode surfaced on the Internet and in no time they went viral on social media. In the pictures, some original props from the original show, including the famous water fountain and original set are seen. Posting these pictures, nostalgic friends are sharing their excitement on social media. "it's actually happening," a user wrote, while another asked, "Are you ready?" Take a look:

Last week, the sarcasm king Chandler Bing aka Mathew Perry had already let the cat out of the bag by mistakenly sharing a behind-the-scenes picture of himself while getting his makeup done for the shoot. Perry took to his Instagram handle to share a snap of himself prepping for the upcoming 'Friends' reunion and deleted the post a few moments later. "Seconds before eating a makeup brush, not to mention reuniting with my friends," he captioned the selfie of himself in a makeup chair. The post had surpassed 27K likes before the actor deleted it from his account.

Shoot for the reunion of the iconic show was supposed to happen last year, but the pandemic forced the unit to take a break.

Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer will reprise their original roles as Rachel Green, Monica Geller, Phoebe Buffay, Joey Tribbiani, Chandler Bing and Ross Geller, respectively in the Reunion special episode, which will be unscripted.