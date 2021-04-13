Akshaye Khanna, Raveena Tandon team up for web series 'Legacy'

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RAVEENA TANDON Akshay Khanna, Raveena Tandon

Actors Akshaye Khanna and Raveena Tandon are set to share screen space as rivals in "The Accidental Prime Minister" director Vijay Gutte's upcoming drama series "Legacy". The duo were previously part of the ensemble in JP Dutta's 2003 war drama "LOC: Kargil". "Legacy" would mark Khanna's debut in the digital space. Raveena too shared the news on social media. She wrote, "Wishing you all a very Happy #gudipadwa #chetichand #chaitrnavratri #ramadan ! Immensely happy to announce my next web series LEGACY. Will be sharing the screen with Akshaye Khanna for the first time. Directed by Vijay Gutte. Produced by After Studios, AA Films and Sunny Bakshi."

The "Ittefaq" actor said he was thrilled to come on board the series as it aims to provide quality entertainment to the audience.

"It is refreshing to work on content that challenges our boundaries as an industry as a whole. Given the massive scale of the show, we are cognizant of the immense responsibility to deliver our best to create a content piece the audience looks forward to. I'm glad 'Legacy' is going to be my first web series," Khanna, 46, said in a statement.

According to the makers, the show will be mounted on a big scale with the team intending to shoot it across multiple foreign locations. Tandon said the series presents an "interesting tale of power struggle" with an engaging drama at the backdrop.

"It is a fine work of content articulated interestingly to resonate with a global audience. I am excited to be associated with the show and looking forward to begin this journey," she said.

The series would also reunite Khanna with Gutte after their 2019 political drama "The Accidental Prime Minister".

The director called "Legacy" an aspirational project which would reflect the "dark realities of the professional world."

"I am thrilled to be reuniting with Akshaye for this and exhilarated to have Raveena Tandon on board with us. This talent powerhouse is set for an epic rivalry," he added.

"Legacy" is produced by After Studios, AA Films and Sunny Bakshi.