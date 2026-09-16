Hardik Pandya not fit, Rishabh Pant not considered as India announce white-ball squad for West Indies series

India has announced its 15-member squad each for the upcoming ODI and T20 International series against West Indies, starting September 27. Rishabh Pant, who was heavily discussed as one of the probable returns in the absence of Shreyas Iyer, fails to earn a spot as the team management picked Dhruv Jurel instead.

Pant will now lead the Rest of the India squad in the upcoming Irani Cup.

On the other hand, Nitish Kumar Reddy, who was drafted in the Asian Games squad, has been withdrawn and rather added in the ODI squad. The development happened as Hardik Pandya is yet to regain full fitness to return to action.

India’s ODI team

Shubman Gill [C], Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Ruturaj Gaikwad, KL Rahul [VC], Dhruv Jurel, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Gurnoor Brar, Mohammed Siraj, Auqib Nabi, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Naman Dhir.

India’s T20I Team

Shreyas Iyer [C], Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ishan Kishan [WK], Sanju Samson [WK], Tilak Varma [VC], Shivam Dube, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Arshdeep Singh, Prince Yadav, Mayank Yadav.